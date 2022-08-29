Watch Now
Sheriff releases names of shooting victim and suspect

MTN News
Posted at 5:14 PM, Aug 29, 2022
KALISPELL — Authorities have released more information about a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Martin City.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says that at about 1 a.m. on deputies responded to the shooting that happened outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City.

They found a man and a woman who had been shot during a reported "verbal altercation" with the alleged shooter.

The woman who was shot died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified her as 28-year-old Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars of Hungry Horse.

The man who was shot was flown via ALERT helicopter to Logan Health in Kalispell, where at last report he was in serious condition. The name of the 33-year old man has not been released.

Del Orrin Crawford of Kila, 40 years old, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide.

Del Orrin Crawford

Authorities have not released any other details at this point, including the suspected cause of the altercation that led to the shooting.

We will update you if we get more information.

