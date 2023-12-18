Sheriff's Office finds drugs and guns in theft ring bust in Kalispell

Law enforcement seized several pounds of meth at dozens of guns on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in Kalispell.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant to investigate a residence in the 2200 block of Whalebone Drive in Kalispell for stolen property.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies found 9.3 pounds of meth — with an approximate street value of $400,000 — and 81 guns, including sawed-off shotguns at the residence.

According to a news release, more than 30 new chainsaws and "enough new, still in the original boxes, tools to fill a 26’ U-Haul trailer."

MTN News

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Homeland Security Investigations which will assist with the federal investigation and trafficking of drugs and firearms.

The case is ongoing, and arrests are pending, “This could be part of a larger operation,” Heino said.

“We’re not even done with inventorying the items found at the property,” Sheriff Brian Heino stated. “And this was unfolding at the same time we were being notified of email bomb threats.”

The Sheriff’s Office will complete the inventory of stolen goods, record serial numbers, and then notify members of the community who have reported missing tools.

Additionally, over the next few days, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office will process and attempt to identify property owners as there is a great deal of time needed to process evidence first.