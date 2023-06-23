2 people wanted for questioning about Big Sky stabbing

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says two people are wanted for questioning in connection with a stabbing in Big Sky on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release it is asking for the public's help to locate 26-year-old Samantha Furgeson and 52-year-old Justin Ruff.

The release said deputies responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Big Sky Town Center at around 9 p.m.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to Big Sky Medical Center with a knife wound to her abdomen; the wound was not life-threatening. She was later transferred to Bozeman Health Medical Center.

There is no word on the woman's current condition, and no other details about the incident have been released at this point.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or Ruff is asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100.



