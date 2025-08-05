Sheriffs team up in response to Anaconda shootings

OVERVIEW



WHAT : A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died

: A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died WHERE: The Owl Bar in Anaconda

The Owl Bar in Anaconda WHEN: At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025

At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025 SUSPECT: 45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda

45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda VICTIMS: Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74

Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74 MOTIVE: Unknown

Unknown STATUS: Manhunt for Brown continues as of Monday evening

Stumptown Road in Anaconda is currently closed due to the ongoing manhunt for Brown. That manhunt is bringing in law enforcement from across the state, including the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

After hearing that the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office had been deployed to Anaconda to help with this manhunt, I talked with Nate Kamerman, their investigations captain.

Gallatin County Aids Anaconda in Search:

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office helps with search for suspected mass-murderer

“A manhunt is not a frequent occurrence, fortunately. And being a very rural state, our manhunts typically end up like this, in the mountains,” said Kamerman.

“We received a mutual aid request from the Anaconda PD, so we’re out here giving them a hand,” shares Kamerman.

Kamerman couldn’t tell me specific information regarding the Gallatin County Sheriff’s assistance in this search, such as how long they’ve been deployed or how many units they sent out.

But he did talk about the Montana Sheriffs' Mutual Aid Program.

“A federal grant helps fund this position for this type of scenario, where you have an event in a small community. You need more resources; you need help; you need assets. We rely on each other for that,” says Kamerman.

Created around four years ago, this program is currently run by a former captain from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, who, Kamerman tells me, “actually has done a really good job of helping sheriffs around the state unite. As far as how to ask for information, how to ask for people, and know what is out there and available to them.”

Kamerman tells me that most of the time, mutual aid is used for fire incidents - but is proving beneficial in this case, too.

“That’s the beauty of the Montana Sheriffs' Mutual Aid Program: knowing that when something big happens in our community, we have resources all over the state that are willing to come give us a hand when we need it. The same way we’re giving a hand on this one,” shared Kamerman.

If you have any information, you can call the tipline at 1-877-wanted2 or 1-877-926-8332.

