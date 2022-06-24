Shooting in Great Falls led to chase and crash

The Great Falls Police Department says that at about 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, officers responded to a domestic violence situation and learned that a woman had been shot in the leg.

Officers quickly located the suspect who drove away. Police chased after the suspect until his vehicle crashed on the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to an innocent party.

The suspect was taken into custody and sustained injuries, and the suspect’s gun was located at the scene of the crash.

The woman who was shot in the leg was treated at a hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

MTN June 23, 2022

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, nor have any other details at this point.

Several agencies responded to assist with this incident and the investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.



(THURSDAY NIGHT) There are numerous reports of a large police presence along 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

KRTV began receiving reports of the incident just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The activity is centered between 14th Street and 16th Street. Several people have told KRTV that the road has been blocked off.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that a trooper was dispatched to the scene for an injury crash.

MTN June 23, 2022

Witnesses say that at least one ambulance was also present.

At this point, we do not know the reason for the response.

Just after midnight, an officer at the scene told KRTV that there was no danger to the public, but was not able to release any information about the incident as the investigation was continuing.

We will update you when we get more details.

