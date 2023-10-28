Shooting victim has 'life-threatening' injuries in Billings

BILLINGS — A section of Poly Drive in Billings was closed on Saturday morning while police investigated a shooting that resulted in a man being taken to a hospital.

Police said on social media that officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Poly Drive for a reported shooting and found an 18-year-old man who had sustained "life-threatening injuries."

The man was taken to a Billings hospital for treatment.

Police said Poly Drive was closed to traffic between Glenwood Drive and Michigan Avenue while officers investigate.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

