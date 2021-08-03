St. Ignatius man sentenced on child pornography charges

GREAT FALLS — Justin Douglas Lampke of St. Ignatius was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Tuesday for transporting child pornography and for failure to register as a sex offender.

Lampke, 47 years old, pleaded guilty in October 2020 to failure to register as a sex offender and in March 2021 to transporting child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release that Lampke had several sexual abuse convictions beginning in 1992 in Oregon, where his victims were as young as five and six years old.

After being placed on supervised release for those convictions, Lampke violated parole on numerous occasions.

In January 2020, Lampke was caught hiding in Montana under an alias.

He was discovered when an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detective received tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding a person transferring child pornography files via Facebook.

Lampke’s true identity was discovered, and he was arrested for the underlying crimes.

Child pornography was located on multiple devices seized from his residence, and agents determined Lampke transported or moved child pornography to a USB storage device from another digital device in May 2019.

Lampke absconded from Oregon supervision in March 2017 and had been in Montana since approximately March 2017, and he had not registered as a sex offender.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy presided and sentenced Lampke to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Lampke was also ordered to pay $3,000 restitution on the child pornography crime and forfeiture of electronic devices seized in the case.