Stabbing victim dies; 2 suspects in custody

BILLINGS — A man who was stabbed early on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Billings has died, and police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Billings police said that two suspects are in custody, although no charges have been filed at this point.

The incident happened along the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North and was reported at 1:39 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, nor have the names of the two suspects.

All parties appeared to know each other, according to police.



TRENDING ARTICLES

