Zaviyar Lee Gilbreath appeared in court in Great Falls on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He was a suspect in several crimes in recent weeks in different areas of Great Falls.

The 18-year-old was arrested and taken into custody on July 7th following the standoff at a home on 41st Avenue NE.

There were no injuries during the standoff with police.

Stand-off suspect arraigned in Great Falls court

Charges against Gilbreath include include robbery, theft, and privacy in communications.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during his arraignment.

Gilbreath remains jailed in the Cascade County Detention Center awaiting trial.



