Standoff with police ends with suspect arrested in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 3:55 p.m.) The man who was taken into custody was the only person police were trying to apprehend.

He was arrested on a charge of assault with a weapon; the GFPD said that he may face additional charges.

The hours-long standoff ended peacefully - no officers, the suspect, or neighbors were injured.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, nor have any details about what led to the stand-off.

We will update you when we get more information.

(UPDATE, 3:05 pm) One man has been arrested; he was not wearing pants. His name has not been released at this point.

Ryan Gamboa/MTN News

No word yet on whether anyone else is inside the house.

We will update you as we get more information.

(UPDATE, 2:45 p.m.) Officers are still trying to make contact with a person inside the house at 523 27th Street South to make an arrest.

Police are issuing commands over a microphone in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender.

Several noise distraction devices ("flashbangs") have been deployed.

Officers ask that people stay inside or avoid the area.

(UPDATE, 2:11 pm) Several officers have their weapons drawn, and it appears that a person is barricaded inside a house. The GFPD High-Risk Unit vehicle is now at the scene. Flash-bangs have been heard.

(1st REPORT) Police officers are at the scene of what is being called a "potentially volatile incident" in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue South.

The Great Falls Police Department says:

Residents in the area should see a large police presence

Residents close to 6th Ave S and 27th St, please stay inside, unless directed otherwise by an officer at the scene

Drivers, expect roads to be blocked

We will update this post as information is available

Thanks for your patience as officers work for a peaceful resolution

No other information has been released at this point.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more details.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter