Suspect arrested after a deadly shooting in Whitefish

WHITEFISH - A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday, January 25, 2023, in Whitefish.

Whitefish Police received several 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments on US Highway 93 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Whitefish Police Chief Bridger Kelch says officers arrived and determined that a man had died after being shot once.

MTN News

According to a news release, the suspect is 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick.

Kelch says Hedrick was detained, questioned, and later taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



