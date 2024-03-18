Suspect arrested after a standoff with law enforcement in Kalispell

Nathaniel Everett Wood is in jail following a standoff with law enforcement in Kalispell on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in the west-north area of the city for a report of a disturbance with a weapon at approximately midnight.

According to a news release, when officers arrived at the scene, the victim claimed that her boyfriend - later identified as 31-year old Wood - had pointed a firearm at her.

She then ran from the scene and called police.

Officers made contact with the man who was armed, but he refused to surrender and barricaded himself in the home.

SWAT was dispatched to the address where they negotiated with the man for several hours.

Wood was taken into custody after "less lethal tools" were used, the release states.

He was taken to Logan Health for treatment of injuries related to the incident.

Wood was then taken to the Flathead County Detention Center where he's being held on a pending charge of felony assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7797.