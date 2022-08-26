Suspect arrested after allegedly firing a gun at a driver in Great Falls

A man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun toward a driver in Great Falls on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of 12th Street North after receiving a report of a man who had fired several shots from a handgun.

Police arrested 42-year old Dominick Snell at the scene; he is in custody on pending charges of assault with a weapon and two counts of criminal endangerment.

There were no injuries reported.

We will update you if we get more information.



