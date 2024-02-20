Suspect arrested after an overnight shooting in Great Falls

An overnight shooting in Great Falls resulted in one person being hospitalized and one person being arrested. The shooting happened outside the Taco Bell restaurant at 1901 10th Avenue South at about 1 a.m.

Great Falls Police Department officers found a 24-year old male gunshot victim who was an employee of Taco Bell and working at the time of the shooting. The man was taken to Benefis Health System by Great Falls Emergency Services, and is now said to be in stable condition.

The GFPD says it was reported that a group of drive-through customers was refused service for being unruly with staff.

According to the GFPD, the gunshot victim knew the group of customers, and was attempting to address their concerns outside in the parking lot when a gun was brandished and used to shoot the victim.

The investigation led GFPD officers and detectives to a residence in the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue South. The GFPD High Risk Unit - comprised of GFPD officers and Cascade County Sheriff’s deputies - responded to the residence and made contact with several people inside the home.

The HRU executed a search warrant on the home, utilizing standard SWAT techniques such as flash-bangs and chemical irritants, as they were clearing the home.

The GFPD says that Peyton Arthur Vaughn of Great Falls, 21 years old, was arrested and has been charged with one count of felony assault with a weapon; he has been remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center.

The GFPD is not looking for any other suspects at this time and the scene has been cleared of law enforcement personnel.

MTN News contacted the corporate headquarters for Taco Bell, and they released the following statement: "We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened. We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation.”