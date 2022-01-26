Suspect arrested after bank robbery in Bonner

A man is in custoday after the Trail West Bank branch in Bonner was robbed on Monday.

Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the bank shortly after 1 p.m. for reports that a robbery that just occurred.

The suspect, described as a man in dark clothing, ran away with an undetermined amount of cash. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office along with several other agencies then began an extensive search for the suspect.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith says information led officers to the Seeley Lake area where the suspect was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday morning.

The man - whose name has not yet been released - was taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility.

Smith says an investigation into the robbery is continuing and there is no public safety threat at this time.

Anyone who has information about the bank robbery is asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-531-0766.

