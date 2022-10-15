Watch Now
Suspect arrested after Friday night incident in Great Falls

Posted at 11:54 AM, Oct 15, 2022
Police in Great Falls arrested a man on Friday, October 14, 2022, after serving a "high risk narcotics-related warrant."

The Great Falls Police Department said on Saturday that the High-Risk Unit served the warrant at about 8:15 p.m.

It happened at a residence on the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue South, just east of Longfellow Elementary School.

Many people posted on social media about the incident, saying they heard and/or saw "flash bang" devices used by officers.

Several people also noted that officers used a loudspeaker/bullhorn to issue commands to the suspect, identified by the GFPD as Jack Gillespie.

Gillespie, 44 years old, was booked into the Cascade County Detention Center at about 10:30 p.m.

He is facing charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture.

There were no injuries reported.

