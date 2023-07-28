Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect arrested after jumping into the river in Great Falls

Missouri River Federal Courthouse in Great Falls, Montana
MTN
Missouri River Federal Courthouse in Great Falls
Missouri River Federal Courthouse in Great Falls, Montana
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 14:26:43-04

There was a large police presence along the Missouri River corridor from the First Avenue North bridge to the Ninth Street bridge on the morning of Friday, July 28, 2023.

The Great Falls Police Department says that when officers initiated contact with a man near the Missouri River Federal Court building, he immediately "fled into the river."

He disappeared from view several times as officers on both sides of the river ordered him to comply.

Officers eventually took the man into custody with the help of Great Falls Fire Rescue and their boat.

The man - whose name has not yet been released - has a no-bond probation and parole warrant.

He will be remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center today.

No other details have been released yet; we will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Havre residents react - missing teen found safe

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!