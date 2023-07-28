Suspect arrested after jumping into the river in Great Falls

There was a large police presence along the Missouri River corridor from the First Avenue North bridge to the Ninth Street bridge on the morning of Friday, July 28, 2023.

The Great Falls Police Department says that when officers initiated contact with a man near the Missouri River Federal Court building, he immediately "fled into the river."

He disappeared from view several times as officers on both sides of the river ordered him to comply.

Officers eventually took the man into custody with the help of Great Falls Fire Rescue and their boat.

The man - whose name has not yet been released - has a no-bond probation and parole warrant.

He will be remanded to the Cascade County Detention Center today.

No other details have been released yet; we will update you if we get more information.



