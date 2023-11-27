Suspect arrested after shots fired in Lakeside

MISSOULA — Luke Elliot Rutledge of Kalispell was arrested after shots were fired in a Lakeside parking lot on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to several reports of a man shooting a gun in the parking lot of Joe Blogz shortly before 11:30 p.m.

According to a news release, deputies found that a person had physically detained the suspect - identified as Rutledge - by pinning him to the ground.

Rutledge, 26 years old, was arrested after deputies took statements that Rutledge allegedly shot several rounds at a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot using his cell phone.

The victim ran to a bar across U.S. Highway 93 to call 911.

After hearing the shots and speaking to the victim, a customer contacted Rutledge and detained him.

Rutledge is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center pending felony charges which are under review by the Flathead County Attorney’s Office.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Detective Division at 406-758-5600.

