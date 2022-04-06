Suspect arrested after shots fired in Missoula

(UPDATE, 6:15 a.m.) The Missoula Police Department says that Derrick Lee Irvine has been taken into custody.

Irvine, 32 years old, was arrested on pending charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal endangerment after reportedly shooting at a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Derrick Lee Irvine

Police responded to several “shots heard” calls reported near McDonald Avene and Russell Street.

Two vehicles were involved and based on the initial investigation, the shots were fired from a vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

Irvine was arrested at a nearby residence.



(1st REPORT, 2:00 a.m.) There is police activity in Missoula and a section of a major road is closed.

A number of police units responded to the area of 39th and Russell around 2 a.m.

The incident is occurring just south of CM Russell Elementary School, and across from the Albertsons.

The Missoula Police Department issued a MEANS Alert asking people to avoid Russell Street between McDonald Avenue and 39th Street due to an unspecified incident.

A police spokeswoman said there are no concerns for public safety. She also said to expect this section of road to remain closed until further notice.

A Crime Investigations van left the area at about 4 a.m.

We will update you if we get more information.



