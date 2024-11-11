Suspect arrested after standoff with police in Bozeman

Bozeman Police arrested a suspect after a standoff at a residence at the intersection of 9th and Lamme on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Bozeman Police arrest man after standoff Saturday night

The police department said that at about 7:08 p.m. on Saturday a man had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Police said the man was suspected of committing an armed robbery.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and a negotiator was brought on scene.

In an update at 8:30 p.m., police said the man surrendered without incident and was in custody.



Flash bangs were used during the standoff, but no shots were fired.

An MTN News crew at the scene noted that the standoff occurred at the same house as another standoff in late September.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.