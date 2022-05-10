KALISPELL — Police in Kalispell report that Aaron McGarry was arrested on Tuesday at the Sunridge Apartments on Liberty Street.

Kalispell Chief of Police Doug Overan said in a news release that 34-year-old McGarry was wanted for felony criminal endangerment, partner/family member assault, and violating parole.

The Kalispell Police Special Response Team and the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT were called to the scene "due to information obtained in the initial investigation."

Crisis negotiators were eventually able to convince McGarry to surrender, and Overmann says he was arrested without incident.

McGarry was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center where he is being held on several felony charges.



TRENDING ARTICLES

