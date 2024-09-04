Suspect arrested for shooting at officers in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Travis Myers has been arrested after reportedly firing several gunshots, including at a Two Bear Air aircraft, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office released the following information:

At approximately 0200 hours on September 4, 2024, the Flathead County 911 Center received a distress call from a delivery person who believed they had been shot at. The caller reported seeing a green laser aimed at them, followed by the sound of a gunshot coming from a nearby field on Sullivan Crossroads. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the area.



Simultaneously, the 911 Center received another call from a second victim, who was audibly distraught and involved in an argument with a male in the background. Dispatchers overheard the victim pleading with the suspect to put the gun down.



Upon arrival, deputies heard gunfire originating from a residence. They intercepted a vehicle leaving the property and identified the driver as the second victim who had been in contact with dispatch. The victim confirmed that the suspect had fired at them. Meanwhile, gunfire continued to emanate from the residence.



As the situation escalated, rapid gunfire, accompanied by a green laser being directed around the area, was observed coming from the residence. A drone was deployed to assess the situation, but the suspect targeted the drone with the laser and gunfire.



Given the severity of the situation, the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team and Two Bear Air were called to the scene. As SWAT team members arrived, gunfire continued from the residence, with the suspect pointing the laser at various targets, including the Two Bear aircraft, which was also fired upon.



In an effort to de-escalate the situation, SWAT team members managed to engage the suspect, who was positioned in the doorway of the residence with a rifle at his feet. Despite repeated commands, the suspect refused to surrender. SWAT team members employed less-lethal munitions, but the suspect remained uncooperative. Ultimately, a Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was deployed, successfully apprehending the suspect and bringing the standoff to a close.



The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The combined efforts of the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team, the K9 unit, and all responding agencies ensured that the standoff ended peacefully, with no injuries to innocent bystanders, victims, officers, or medical personnel.

We will update you if we get more information.

