Suspect sentenced for the shooting death of a Lame Deer boy

BILLINGS - A person was arrested Sunday in connection with last week's shooting death of eight-year-old Marquez Amias Dion Deputee Ontiveros in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, according to the FBI.

An FBI official said Monday that the suspect pleaded guilty "to the shooting" in tribal court but did not specify the charges.

The suspect - whose name has not yet been released - was ordered to pay a fine of $23,000 and serve a jail sentence of four years and nine months. That is the maximum sentence allowed in tribal court, according to the FBI.

The FBI official did not know whether the suspect would also face federal charges, which carry the possibility of a much stiffer penalty.

MMIP-Billings noted on Facebook: "Tribal governments have limited sentencing abilities even in homicide cases. It's one of the many reasons why we raise awareness for the Missing & Murderer Indigenous Peoples Movement. There's often minimal justice or no justice at all. Major crimes like homicides are under federal jurisdiction."

Family and friends said the child was shot in a drive-by shooting on the west side of Lame Deer.

In response, tribal leadership instituted a 9 p.m. curfew because the suspect was on the loose. The curfew remains in effect, according to a notice posted Monday by tribal officials.

