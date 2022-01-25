Suspect arrested, victim identified in Flathead County shooting death

KALISPELL — The man who died after being shot in Kalispell on January 17, 2022, has been identified.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said on Tuesday that 42-year-old Luke Simpson of Columbia Falls was shot and killed at 125 Flathead Drive in Kalispell.

Sheriff Heino said Tanner Doyle White was arrested Sunday night in Columbia Falls.

White, 19 years old, is jailed on two pending felony charges: deliberate homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Video evidence of vehicles and witness interviews led to White’s arrest, according to Sheriff Heino.

Heino said that at this point, the motive for the shooting appears to be drug-related.



