Suspect arrested with help from K-9 after a high-speed chase in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A man was arrested on Sunday, September 4, 2022, after a high-speed car chase in Bozeman.

According to a news release from the Bozeman Police Department, at about 3:56 pm, a police officer working a special traffic enforcement detail for the Labor Day holiday weekend initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of north 19th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over for the officer’s emergency lights and sped away northbound on 19th Avenue. The officer began chasing the vehicle and was notified by dispatch that the vehicle was listed as stolen.

The suspect vehicle continued northbound on 19th Avenue and then on to Interstate 90 headed east. Police officers positioned further east on Interstate 90 and deployed "stop sticks" (also known as spike strips) where one of the vehicle’s tires was deflated.

The driver of the vehicle then drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 for a short distance before he exited at the East Main interchange in Bozeman.

The vehicle then drove east on Frontage Road where it ultimately stopped after crashing on the railroad tracks near Rocky Creek Road.

The driver of the vehicle ran away and was ultimately taken into custody after “Stretch," the Bozeman Police Department’s K9, tracked the driver to the area he was hiding.

No officers, the suspect, or members of the public were injured as a result of this incident. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Bozeman Police Department FB photo Here’s a photo of K9 Stretch and his handler, Officer Peterson, after they tracked down the suspect from the pursuit

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Bozeman Police Department Detective Ahmann at 406-582-2245.

The Bozeman Police Department thanked the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol for assistance during the investigation.



