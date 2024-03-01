Watch Now
Suspect at large after armed robbery in Rocker

Armed man entered the Rocker Inn just after 4 a.m.
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement
Posted at 6:23 PM, Feb 29, 2024
An armed man robbed a hotel in the community of Rocker about three miles west of Butte on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Butte Sheriff Ed Lester reports a man with a silver handgun entered the Rocker Inn just after 4 a.m. and ordered the clerk to give him money.

The robber was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen leaving the area on foot. Investigators suspect the robber may have had a vehicle in the area.

Rocker Inn robber.jpg

No one was injured in the robbery.

Responding officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case should call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120 or Detective Castello at (406-497-1190.

