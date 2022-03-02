Suspect at large after attempted armed robbery of Bigfork bank

GREAT FALLS — There was an attempted armed robbery at Glacier Bank in Bigfork on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and the suspect is at large.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, it happened at about 2:51 p.m.

The suspect was wearing gray pants, a blue sweatshirt, blue medical mask, black beanie, and sunglasses; and was about 5’8”, 150 pounds, with longer red/brown hair.

The man is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff's Office; they advise that you should not attempt to approach or make contact with him.

There were no injuries reported. No other information has been released at this point.

The bank is located at 8251 Highway 35.

If anyone knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, they are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610 to speak with a deputy.



TRENDING ARTICLES

