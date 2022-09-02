Suspect at large after bank robbery in Butte

A robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Butte was reported on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release that police officers and the Montana Highway Patrol responded at 4:14 p.m. to the Wells Fargo branch at the intersection of Elizabeth Warren and Harrison Avenue.

Police were told a man entered the bank and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, and then ran away heading north.

The news release did not say if the man was armed or if he threatened anyone.

The man has blond hair and appeared to be in his early 20s, according to the release. He has a slim build and is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was wearing a surgical mask, a blue LA Dodgers hat, and a green and orange plaid shirt. A black 2010-2014 Toyota Camry is said to be a "vehicle of interest" in the robbery.

Sheriff Lester said no one was injured, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the robbery is asked to call the Butte Police Department at 406-497-1120.



TRENDING ARTICLES

