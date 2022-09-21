Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect caught after deadly stabbing in Columbia Falls

Flathead County Sheriff's Office
MTN News
Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:03 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 17:04:56-04

A man has died after being stabbed in Columbia Falls on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says law enforcement received a call at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

The victim, whose identity has not been released at this point, was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he later passed away.

The suspect is being held in the Kalispell jail pending charges, according to Sheriff Heino.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

We will update you as we get more information.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App