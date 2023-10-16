Suspect caught after reportedly firing a gun inside a Townsend store

GREAT FALLS — A suspect is in custody after he reportedly fired a gun inside of the Town Pump store in Townsend on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser said in a news release that dispatch received a call at 2:56 a.m. to report an armed robbery and said that shots were fired at the Town Pump.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at 202 N. Front Street and began to investigate.

Video surveillance indicated the suspect vehicle was heading east on Highway 12.

The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office was able to stop the suspect, who was identified as Samuel Collins of East Helena.

Collins was arrested without incident.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says that Collins discharged a firearm into the ceiling of the building, and no one was injured.

Collins is being held on pending charges of theft, burglary, assault with a weapon, robbery, and criminal endangerment.

We will update you if we get more information.

