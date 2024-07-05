Suspect charged after a small fire at a Great Falls hotel

GREAT FALLS — Julius John Erving Lowe has been charged with felony arson after he allegedly started a fire at the Grizzly Inn hotel in Great Falls on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just after 6 p.m. at 1214 13th Street South, where occupants of the hotel were evacuating, and smoke was seen coming from room 130.

Firefighters found a smoking mattress in the room, and quickly extinguished the mattress and other small fires. The fire was contained to room 130.

Court documents state the damage will require extensive repairs, and the cost of replacement items will exceed $1,500.

There was minor smoke damage to the first floor hallway; no other rooms were damaged.

One occupant of the hotel was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.



Lowe, 28 years old, was arrested by police officers at the scene.

He reportedly said that he had an altercation with people who were turning the alarms off and threatening him, and said that he lit toilet paper on fire to set off the smoke detectors to "override the system."

Court documents state that Lowe has several convictions in other states, including attempted murder, battery, and presenting a false ID to an officer.

He also has a history of parole and probation violations.

