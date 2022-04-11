Suspect charged after allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing a man in Bozeman

Jamey W. Charon II of Manhattan was arrested on Friday, April 8, 2022, after a blood-covered man reported being pistol-whipped in a Bozeman parking lot.

Charon, 25 years old, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday on charges of robbery and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

According to court documents, on Friday at 11:40 pm, an assault call for service was made at Casey’s Corner on N. 7th Avenue in Bozeman. A man covered in blood said he’d been jumped by two men and was pistol-whipped.

The man told police officers that he had been watching a video on his phone in the Walmart parking lot when two men entered his vehicle from the front and rear passenger doors, and the man in the rear seat pistol-whipped him and held a gun to the back of his head demanding money and his wallet.

The man, later identified as Charon, reportedly told the victim that if he did anything he would kill him.

The two men left the scene in an older sedan.

The victim told police that his vehicle keys, cell phone, insurance paperwork, and prescription pills were possibly taken as well.

The victim eventually identified the two men from previous encounters, identifying Charon as the man who struck him with the pistol.

Officers were able to obtain video from the Walmart surveillance cameras that showed the suspect vehicle approaching the victim’s car from behind. A silhouette of a person can reportedly be seen approaching the victim’s car, then the suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot, westbound onto N. 7th Avenue.

According to court documents, Charon and another man ditched the vehicle in the Livingston area, then were given a ride back to Bozeman where they were stopped by police officers.

Charon was arrested and during a search, a clear jeweler’s baggie containing 3 g of suspected heroin was found in Charon’s pants pocket.

Another 3.2 g of suspected methamphetamine was reportedly found in Charon’s pants pocket.

Charon's next court appearance is set for April 29, 2022. There is no word at this point on the identity of the second suspect.



