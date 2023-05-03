Suspect charged after reported 'disturbance' at Great Falls casino

Several people have contacted KRTV about the arrest of a man in Great Falls last week.

The incident happened at the Max Casino & Sports Bar on Fox Farm Road at about 11:40 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and encountered the suspect - identified as 34-year old Jordan James Lopez - inside the business.

The Great Falls Police Department told KRTV that Lopez "become uncooperative, tried to flee, and then resisted arrest."

Video posted on social media shows officers holding Lopez on the floor of the casino and trying to restrain him.

The GFPD told KRTV that "a female officer’s glasses were knocked from her face during the commotion, but the report does not say she was struck by the suspect and the suspect was not charged with striking the officer. "

We do not know the nature of the disturbance that resulted in the call to police.

Lopez remains jailed in the Cascade County Detention Center and has been charged with obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Lopez, who is on probation for assaulting a police officer, was also charged with a probation violation.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Lopez has convictions in Cascade County for assault on a peace officer, criminal endangerment, criminal incitement, and criminal mischief.

We will update you if we get more information.



