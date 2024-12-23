HELENA — Harley Jesse McIrvin of East Helena was seen by a Lewis & Clark County justice of the peace on Monday in connection with a standoff that began on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Suspect charged for standoff in East Helena

McIrvin was arrested after an hours-long standoff on Lewis Street that began at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to dispatchers, law enforcement officers were called to the 600 block of Lewis Street after a person reported that McIrvin had attempted to hit her and pointed a gun at her.

East Helena police were the first to arrive at the scene and called for assistance from other agencies.

Police say McIrvin was able to enter another residence on the same property and refused to comply with orders to surrender.



The Helena Police Department and Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in to assist with the arrest.

The SWAT team took McIrvin into custody just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

McIrvin has been charged with felony assault with a weapon and several misdemeanors, including partner-family member assault and obstructing a peace officer.

Bail for McIrvin was set at $50,000.

