Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect charged with attempted homicide after a stabbing at Kalispell bar

BROCKTON LORN FERGUSON
MTN
BROCKTON LORN FERGUSON
BROCKTON LORN FERGUSON
Kalispell Bar Stabbing Map
Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:05:19-04

KALISPELL — Brockton Ferguson is facing a charge of attempted deliberate homicide following a stabbing at a Kalispell bar.

The Kalispell Police Department was called to a bar on the city’s eastside at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a weapon.

Officers found a 27-year-old man with a laceration to the neck.

The victim was taken to Logan Health where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Ferguson, 35 years old, was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center and is being held on a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

Kalispell police would not say where the stabbing happened, but an employee confirmed with MTN News that the incident took place at the Scoreboard Sports Bar & Casino on Woodland Drive.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Kalispell Bar Stabbing Map

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader