Suspect charged for firing gun "aimlessly" at Jackson Hot Springs Lodge

GREAT FALLS — The man accused of firing a gun "aimlessly" following an "alcohol-fueled" fight at Jackson Hot Springs Lodge on Saturday, October 22, 2022, has been identified as Jimmie “Luke” Snaric, age 34, of Cascade.

Snaric was arrested after being involved in what was initially reported as an active shooter at the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge in Jackson.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office said that Snaric is alleged to have discharged a firearm into the Lodge, where people were sleeping and cleaning up the bar from a physical fight which Snaric reportedly initiated started.

He was asked to leave the bar. He then reportedly returned to his cabin, got a firearm, and returned, and then began to shoot "aimlessly" into the Lodge and the surrounding area.

Snaric then forced his way into two occupied cabins while in possession of his pistol.

Snaric continued shooting aimlessly and wandering around the area carrying his pistol until he was apprehended by law enforcement officers.

There were no injuries.

Snaric has been charged with 15 counts assault with a weapon; two counts of aggravated burglary; two counts criminal endangerment; and one count of criminal mischief (damage exceeding $1,500).

Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt says that Snaric made his initial appearance in Justice Court on Monday, October 24, 2022. No plea was entered at that time, as felonies must be adjudicated in District Court.

Bail was set at $250,000. He is awaiting his initial appearance in District Court.



