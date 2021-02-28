Suspect charged with shooting at officers during chase held on $750K

BOZEMAN — The man charged with attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly shooting at Sheriff’s detectives last week and then leading officers on a chase and standoff appeared in Gallatin County Wednesday morning.

Jon Patrick Binkley, 35, is being held on a $750,000 bond. He is accused of shooting at law enforcement at the I-90 interchange in Logan on Thursday, February 18. He then fled the area, which turned into a multi-county police pursuit on the highway involving several law enforcement agencies.

Several agencies were involved in the chase which ended in Binkley’s arrest more than 130 miles away. The interstate was shut down for several hours during the standoff near Garrison.

“We got word about 12:30 last night (Feb. 18) that a male driving a pickup with a trailer had been involved in a pursuit situation in Gallatin County and had fired at an officer,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

MTN News Jon Patrick Binkley

“The speeds still were up at 90 to 100 miles per hour going westbound even after he’d lost his right front tire, so that’s dangerous in itself,” said Lester.

Binkley eventually pulled over on the side of the highway west of Garrison. Missoula and Butte both dispatched SWAT teams to the scene with armored vehicles, and eventually arrested the driver without incident.

The Sheriff said Binkley appeared very disoriented at the time. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said firearms were found in the suspect’s truck.

Binkley’s next court appearance is set for March 19.