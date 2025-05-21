Suspect facing charges in connection with Sarah Bailey's death

GREAT FALLS — Kelsey Jo Staigmiller is facing several felonies in Cascade County in connection with the death of Sarah Bailey on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Staigmiller, 31 years old, is facing initial charges of robbery, theft, and burglary.

REMEMBERING SARAH - WATCH:

Remembering Sarah Bailey

911 dispatchers received a report of a woman - later identified as Staigmiller - causing a disturbance at the Roberts Apartment (6 Sixth Street South) just before 6 p.m.

Residents of the building say that she had been "disturbing the peace" and was locked out of the building as a result.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, Staigmiller then unlawfully entered a nearby pickup truck that was being driven by Bailey. An altercation ensued between the two in the vehicle.

The vehicle was being driven in a "highly dangerous and erratic manner" as the two struggled, and Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death.

Bailey's body was found near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street.

Police say it appears that Staigmiller and Bailey did not know each other.

Staigmiller fled Great Falls in Bailey's vehicle; she and the vehicle were found several hours later near Bonner in Missoula County.

The GFPD says that Staigmiller was not cooperative, and less-lethal means were used to take her into custody.

Staigmiller's family released the following statement to MTN News on Wednesday:

Kelsey's family would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to Sarah Bailey, her family and this community. She was a beautiful artist who touched many lives. Sarah was an innocent victim and there are no words to express the pain and grief Kelsey has caused Sarah’s family and the community. We pray for peace and hope for all who have been affected by this tragic event.

The cause and manner of Bailey's death have not yet been officially determined, pending the results of an autopsy.

Staigmiller could face additional charges in connection with Bailey's death.

A search of public records shows that Staigmiller has faced 14 criminal cases since 2020 in Cascade County and Yellowstone County on charges ranging from driving with a suspended license and obstructing a peace officer to partner/family member assault.

Staigmiller has also been subject to at least 18 arrest and bench warrants since 2020, with seven of them open at the time of Sunday's incident.

We will update you as we get more information.