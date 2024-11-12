Shawn Steinmetz, the man arrested after a standoff at a residence in Bozeman on Saturday, November 9, 2024, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Suspect in Bozeman standoff appears in court

Steinmetz, 31 years old, is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and unlawful transactions with children.

Steinmetz is accused of threatening with a handgun a 16-year-old girl he believed had stolen marijuana from him at around 5:49 p.m. on Saturday. According to court documents, the girl and Steinmetz had been "hanging out" at the West Lamme Street residence.

Steinmetz allegedly provided the girl with marijuana and told her she could take some as she was leaving the residence. The girl told police she took "three nuggets" of marijuana, then gave them back and left when Steinmetz became enraged.

According to court documents, Steinmetz followed the girl for 1.5 blocks before catching up to her and grabbing her from behind. He allegedly pinned her against a vehicle with his left arm while holding a pistol in his right hand. The girl told police Steinmetz was yelling at her to give him her phone and purse, believing she had stolen marijuana.

Steinmetz reportedly left the scene after a witness intervened. The witness told police he saw Steinmetz holding the handgun as he walked away. As patrol units arrived, the girl told officers she believed she was in danger of being seriously injured or killed.



Steinmetz was located at the West Lamme residence, where police set up a perimeter.

Court documents say Steinmetz barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender for several hours before eventually exiting the residence. He was arrested and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

The reporting detective said he found Steinmetz's handgun at the residence after obtaining a search warrant. According to the detective, the weapon had a round in the chamber.

Court documents say Steinmetz was uncooperative at the detention center and asked the detective how he could be charged with robbery when he was protecting his property.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 20, 2024.

The standoff occurred at the same house as another standoff in late September.