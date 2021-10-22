Watch
Suspect in Butte assault faces negligent homicide charge

Jason Acebedo of Butte died Oct. 20
MTN News
Posted at 8:49 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 12:45:44-04

Jesse Mollenkopf of Kalispell faces a charge of negligent homicide in the death of a Butte man who was assaulted last week.

Mollenkopf, 46 years old, is accused of assaulting 46-year-old Jason Acebedo of Butte at around 9:40 p.m. on October 12 in the parking lot of Town Pump on South Montana Street, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

Acebedo suffered a serious head injury in the attack that later required extended treatment at a hospital in Salt Lake City.

Acebedo died at the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Jesse Mollenkopf

Mollenkopf was arrested Thursday morning in Divide, Montana, and remains jailed in Butte.

