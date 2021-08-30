Suspect in custody after police chase from Missoula to Lolo

MISSOULA — A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase from Missoula to Lolo on Monday.

The Missoula Police Department reports officers received a report "of an in-progress violent crime" at 7:10 a.m.

According to a social media post, the man - who left the scene prior to officers arriving - was later seen driving.

Police attempted a traffic stop but the man drove away .

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase that finally ended on US Highway 93 north of Lolo.

The man was taken into custody and MPD reports there is no threat to the public. The name of the man has not yet been released.

The incident caused heavy traffic delays on Highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo.

