Suspect in custody after standoff in Four Corners area

BOZEMAN — Court documents released Thursday are shedding light on the case of a man who allegedly threatened people, including law enforcement, with a firearm and barricaded himself in a Four Corners trailer park on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Forest Park Mobile Home and RV Park on Wednesday after witnesses say 41-year-old Kristoffer Carnes pointed a gun at them shortly after 6 p.m.

Witnesses also reported hearing four or five gunshots.

Court documents say when deputies arrived at the mobile home park on Norris Road they did not know Carnes’ location, but one deputy heard a voice call out to him from inside a trailer.

Carnes allegedly told the deputy to leave the area and that he would only speak with the Sheriff. The deputy stated that he changed locations after he saw Carnes pointing a firearm at him from a front window of the trailer.

According to court documents, deputies heard a gunshot from inside the trailer while attempting to communicate with Carnes over a patrol vehicle’s PA system.

An additional deputy reportedly arrived on scene and was interviewing three men who said they placed the 911 call.

Court documents say when the deputy moved to join his partner near the trailer Carnes was in, he saw what appeared to be a laser pointed in his direction and ducked behind his vehicle. The deputy said he saw the silhouette of a man and the barrel of a handgun pointed directly at him when he looked back at the trailer.

Two of the men who made the 911 call told law enforcement that Carnes approached them while they were in a truck at the north end of the trailer park. Carnes allegedly asked them both what they were doing there while pointing a gun at them with his finger on the trigger.

Court documents say Carnes eventually came out of the trailer and was arrested by a Special Response Team. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and was then interviewed at the Gallatin County Detention Center after being cleared by medical staff and read his Miranda warning.

Carnes reportedly agreed to be interviewed and said he had a few “sips” of whiskey and was sitting in his chair when he noticed the truck with the two men inside, claiming they were acting “suspicious.”

The reporting deputy said Carnes denied firing any guns and claimed he did not own any guns. Carnes also allegedly said he knew law enforcement was outside his trailer but went to make dinner after telling a deputy to stand down.

Carnes was placed under arrest for two counts of assault with a weapon and appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday; he remains in custody as of this afternoon.

According to court documents, Carnes has three convictions for assault on a peace officer/judicial officer, along with convictions for criminal endangerment, assault on a prison employee, assault with a weapon, and breaking and entering.

His next court date is set for April 7, 2023.



