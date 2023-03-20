Suspect in custody after standoff with police in Great Falls

Anthony Wills has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Great Falls on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that 911 dispatchers received a report just after midnight of a “disturbance” in the 600 block of Fourth Street South. A caller reported that one person had a gunshot wound.

Officers found one person with what appeared to be a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, and identified Wills as the suspect.

At about 4 a.m., Wills arrived at residence on the 2800 block of First Avenue North.

Officers established a perimeter while the GFPD’s High Risk Unit was deployed.

Several schools in the area implemented shelter-in-place procedures as a precaution.

The GFPD said Wills refused to leave the residence for about five hours.

During that time officers attempted to negotiate with Wills and “deployed chemical munitions, noise distraction devices, and audible commands to comply.”

At about 11 a.m. Wills surrendered and was taken into custody without injury to himself or officers.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Wills was listed as having "absconded from Great Falls Probation & Parole."

The agency website says he has felony convictions in Cascade County for theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

There is no word at this point on what charges Wills is facing.



