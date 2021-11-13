MISSOULA — A person involved in a stand-off with law enforcement in Missoula has been taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported during the incident at the Wildflower Apartments, according to Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold.

Authorities have not yet released any other details, including the name of the person.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT 3:08 p.m.) Officers are at the scene of a barricaded person at the Wildflower Apartments on 34th Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold says MPD was assisting the US Marshalls with a wanted fugitive when the subject barricaded themselves.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

The SWAT team is on scene and Arnold says the incident is "currently contained by perimeter".

Law enforcement has set up a staging area in the nearby Albertson's parking lot.

This is an evolving situation and it appears to be contained.

- information from Megan Mannering and Mark Thorsell