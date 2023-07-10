Suspect in Michigan murder arrested in Lincoln County

(UPDATE) Mobley escaped from custoday on Sunday, June 9, 2023, while being transferred to Missoula for extradition to Michigan.

(JUNE 29, 2023) A man wanted for murder in Michigan was arrested in Lincoln County, Montana, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, north of Libby.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of Mac's Market after someone reported a possible sighting of Chadwick Shane Mobley.

Mobley was considered armed and dangerous and was the subject of a nationwide search.

He now faces homicide and firearms charges and is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center pending extradition back to Michigan.

