Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Suspect in Michigan murder arrested in Lincoln County

A man wanted for murder in Michigan was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday north of Libby.
Chadwick Shane Mobley
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 17:02:35-04

(UPDATE) Mobley escaped from custoday on Sunday, June 9, 2023, while being transferred to Missoula for extradition to Michigan.

Click here for more information.

(JUNE 29, 2023) A man wanted for murder in Michigan was arrested in Lincoln County, Montana, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, north of Libby.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of Mac's Market after someone reported a possible sighting of Chadwick Shane Mobley.

Mobley was considered armed and dangerous and was the subject of a nationwide search.

He now faces homicide and firearms charges and is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center pending extradition back to Michigan.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!