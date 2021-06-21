Suspect in Missoula high-speed chase arrested

MISSOULA — A high-speed chase through Missoula on Sunday ended with an officer firing his gun and Kelwin Laststar in jail.

A new release from City of Missoula communications director Ginny Merriam on Monday said that police officers were alerted to a reckless driver who was traveling more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 90 at about 11:35 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect's vehicle, a maroon Toyota truck, hit a vehicle that was on the off-ramp.

The suspect continued to drive erratically with several people calling 911 to report the reckless driving.

Officers found the suspect vehicle at Orange Street and West Broadway and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop.

Officers deployed spike strips at Mount Avenue and Reserve Street, with the suspect's truck stopping at the intersection of South Third Street West and Reserve Street.

VIEWER PHOTO Suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Missoula

Merriam reported the suspect was not compliant with officers’ commands, and an officer fired a single shot at the suspect.

Merriam stated the suspect was not struck by the round. He was taken into custody once other officers arrived. No officers or other parties were injured during this incident.

Laststar is being held at the Missoula County Detention Facility on the charges of criminal endangerment, DUI, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

The MPD is investigating Laststar’s actions prior to the shooting.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting.