Suspect in Montana woman's death has been arrested

MISSOULA — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that homicide suspect Tyler Uhrich has been arrested.

He is a suspect in the death of 22-year-old Polson resident Rozlyn Bluemel, whose body was found Wednesday in the Polson area.

Sheriff Don Bell says Uhrich, 20 years old, was arrested by deputies at about 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the Pablo area.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you as we get more information.



(MAY 11, 2022) The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the body of a woman they were searching for in the Polson area has been found.

Sheriff Don Bell says the body of 23-year old Rozlyn Bluemel of Polson was found near the initial search area on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Bell says the suspect in Bluemel's death - Tyler Uhrich, 20 years old - is at large and left the area on foot.

Bell said that on Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m., Lake County 911 took a report of a domestic disturbance that happened in a tribal wilderness area near Polson on the eastern shore of Flathead Lake.

The witness reported a man and woman were in a dispute and gunfire was heard.

The man and woman were not located by responding deputies.

Two Bear Air was dispatched but did not locate them in the area in a search that spanned the remainder of the night and into Wednesday.

Bell said a child shared by the couple was found in a car near the reported disturbance.

On Wednesday morning, ground search efforts were conducted by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Lake County search and rescue.

If the public has any knowledge of its whereabouts of Tyler, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.



