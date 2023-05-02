Suspect in stabbing arrested in Great Falls

A man was stabbed in Great Falls on Monday, May 1, 2023, and a suspect has been arrested.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a report that a man had been stabbed in the chest.

It happened along the 100 block of 12th Street North near Morony Park.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police say are "serious" injuries, but he is expected to recover.

The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, but he was found and taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m.

The 28-year old suspect is facing felony charges of assault with a weapon and aggravated burglary.



