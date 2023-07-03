Suspect in stand-off with police in Great Falls has been charged

Duane Mitchell Azure, Jr., has been identified as the man involved a stand-off with police in Great Falls on Friday, June 30, 2023.

According to court documents, the incident began just after 11:30 a.m. when police were notified of a disturbance at a residence on the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue South; the caller said that a man - later identified as Azure - was throwing items at the residence.



When a police officer arrived at the residence, she saw items "strewn about" in the road and in the caller's yard. The caller told the officer that he had confronted Azure and told him to stop throwing things at his house. The victim said that Azure then began approaching him and looked as if he wanted to fight.

Court documents state that Azure then said he was going to get his gun and went into a garage at a neighboring residence. Azure then came out from the garage with what appeared to be a double-barreled shotgun. As he approached, the victim realized Azure was actually holding two pipes which he was pretending was a shotgun.

The victim then began picking up some of the thrown items from his property, and Azure reportedly threw one of the pipes, nearly hitting the victim in the head. He lost sight of Azure, and soon realized that Azure had gone into his (victim's) house.

By this time, numerous police officers had arrived at the scene, and Azure initially refused to come out of the house.

After repeatedly using a microphone and the use of several "flash-bang" devices, officers were able to take Azure into custody. No one involved sustained any injuries.

Charging documents note that Azure's criminal history includes theft, assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, illegal transfer to an incarcerated person, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He also has pending felony charges in Billings.

Azure has been charged with assault with a weapon, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.



