MISSOULA — James Edward Brown, the man accused of murdering Audrey Bird, appeared in court in Missoula on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Suspect in woman's death in Missoula pleads not guilty

On November 24, police responded to a gas station at the corner of East Broadway and Madison for a report of an unresponsive woman in a car, soon identified as Bird, 37 years old.

Brown is accused of beating and then strangling Bird to death.

Court documents allege he drove to a Sinclair gas station with Bird's body in the vehicle, where she was later found by police.

Brown and Bird had reportedly known each other for several months and were together over the weekend.

According to court documents, that Brown has a history of criminal behavior including domestic violence charges and a drug charge.

Brown pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberate homicide, partner/family member assault, and unlawful restraint.

Judge Jason Marks presided at Tuesday's arraignment.

Brown is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing on March 18, 2025.



(1st REPORT, NOVEMBER 25, 2024) A suspect has been arrested as an investigation into a suspicious death in Missoula continues. Police responded to the 500 block of East Broadway just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2024, for reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

Suspect arrested following 'suspicious death' in Missoula

Officers found a 37-year-old woman dead inside the vehicle "with visible injuries to her face and no signs of life," according to a news release.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

James Brown, 51 years old, was found near the vehicle and was arrested after a preliminary investigation.

Police spent several hours at the Noon's gas station at the corner of East Broadway and Madison investigating the death.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says Brown is being held as the Missoula County Attorney's Office determines charges in the case.

The Missoula jail roster shows Brown is now being held on pending charges of deliberate homicide and probation violation.

A secondary scene at Rimel Road was processed in connection with the case as part of the investigation.

Bennett said no other details are being released at this time as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

